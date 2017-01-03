Kidneys cross ocean to save isle patient

When Elizabeth Lehman, a nurse working in a Honolulu pediatrician's office, found out that the mother of two of her young patients desperately needed a kidney transplant, she started researching organ donations and eventually offered one of her own.

