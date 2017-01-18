Kealoha to get $250,000 to retire as HPD chief
Members of the Honolulu Police Commission approved a settlement package today for Police Chief Louis Kealoha, who is retiring in the wake of an ongoing federal investigation into alleged wrongdoing by him. The commission members seen in this photo taken today are, from left, Loretta Sheehan, Marc Tilker, corporation counsel , chairman Max Sword, vice chairwoman Cha Thompson, Luella Costales, and Steven Levinson.
