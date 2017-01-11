Kealakekua bank robbery case goes federal
The case of Russell Monlux, a 30-year-old Hilo man who was arrested and charged with the robbery of the Kealakekua branch of American Savings Bank on Jan. 3, has been transferred to a federal court. Monlux had faced state charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree theft and second-degree terroristic threatening stemming from the incident and was slated to make an initial appearance Monday in Kona District Court.
