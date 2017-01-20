Isle woman's conviction overturned in case of child abuse on plane
Samantha Leialoha Watanabe walks outside of federal court in Honolulu on May 22, 2015. U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi today overturned the conviction and ordered a new trial for Watanabe, found guilty of assaulting her 15-month-old daughter on a flight from Alaska in May, 2015.
