Island images: Traffic Kalanianaole Highway, Jan. 23
Eastbound traffic along Kalanianaole Highway remained heavy and slow-going late into the evening on Monday, January 23, 2017 in east Honolulu. Board of Water Supply crews continue to repair a break on a 24-inch transmission main on Kalanianaole Highway at the east end of the H-1 freeway, with an estimated completion date of Thursday, January 26. Eastbound traffic along Kalanianaole Highway remained heavy and slow-going late into the evening on Monday, January 23, 2017 in east Honolulu.
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering Hawaii in the 70Â’s and 80Â’s (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Kaikz
|3,691
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|215
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|266
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|3,953
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|4 hr
|Joe Balls
|570
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|18 hr
|District 1
|566
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|19 hr
|Joe Balls
|726
