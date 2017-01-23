Island images: Traffic Kalanianaole H...

Island images: Traffic Kalanianaole Highway, Jan. 23

Eastbound traffic along Kalanianaole Highway remained heavy and slow-going late into the evening on Monday, January 23, 2017 in east Honolulu. Board of Water Supply crews continue to repair a break on a 24-inch transmission main on Kalanianaole Highway at the east end of the H-1 freeway, with an estimated completion date of Thursday, January 26. Eastbound traffic along Kalanianaole Highway remained heavy and slow-going late into the evening on Monday, January 23, 2017 in east Honolulu.

