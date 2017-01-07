Island Images: January 2017
DENNIS ODA / [email protected] A car was heavily damaged but its driver apparently unhurt Saturday after the vehicle hit a pole and flipped over on Beretania Street across from Thomas Square. The driver, wearing the yellow shirt, was pulled out of the car by witnesses as flames engulfed the middle of the vehicle.
