Isaac Slade-Matautia Commits to Oregon, Shuns University Of Washington Recruiting
He would have made a fine addition to the Washington Husky recruiting class of 2017. Unfortunately, Slade-Matautia has shunned UW as he has committed to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, January 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at They Husky Haul.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|32 min
|American Infidel
|569
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|35 min
|American Infidel
|265
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|4 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|214
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|14 hr
|-Prince-
|3,952
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|14 hr
|District 1
|566
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|15 hr
|Joe Balls
|726
|An Easy Legal Way To DUMP Trump
|19 hr
|American_Infidel
|9
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC