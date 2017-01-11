Investigators find deadly Kalihi hous...

Investigators find deadly Kalihi house fire was intentionally set

Daniel Manuel, 58, appeared in District Court today on charges of arson and murder in connection with a deadly fire in Kalihi Valley on Monday. The man who attacked a firefighter at the scene of the blaze, 58-year-old Daniel Manuel, appeared at District Court today on charges of arson and murder in connection with the fire on Monday.

Honolulu, HI

