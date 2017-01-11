Investigators find deadly Kalihi house fire was intentionally set
Daniel Manuel, 58, appeared in District Court today on charges of arson and murder in connection with a deadly fire in Kalihi Valley on Monday. The man who attacked a firefighter at the scene of the blaze, 58-year-old Daniel Manuel, appeared at District Court today on charges of arson and murder in connection with the fire on Monday.
