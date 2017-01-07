Interim rules set affordable housing standards
The Honolulu Planning Commission has backed a proposal for interim affordable housing requirements for projects that seek zoning exemptions within transit-oriented development areas as a precursor to adoption of zoning regulations along the rail line.
