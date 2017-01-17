HPD settlement must be justified

HPD settlement must be justified

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

In the next 24 hours or so, at its regularly scheduled Wednesday meeting, the Honolulu Police Commission is expected to make its decision public about any deal it's striking withembattled Honolulu Police Department Chief Louis Kealoha, who has stated his intent to retire from HPD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hawaii musician charged in ice bust (Mar '08) 19 min chempills 169
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 2 hr Yuck 284
News COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev... 2 hr Barf Bird 4 7
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 5 hr moonchild 625
Not My PRESIDENT 5 hr JimBob Walton 98
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 7 hr Jack 194
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 7 hr Jack 244
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,515 • Total comments across all topics: 277,984,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC