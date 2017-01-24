HPD searching for suspect in Kalihi murder
Crimestoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder of a 32-year-old man in Kalihi Saturday. Police said Nicolo Lorenzo was found unconscious with multiple stab wounds at the intersection of Iwilei Road and North Nimitz Highway around 9:10 p.m. He was known to frequent the area, police said.
