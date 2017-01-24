HPD searching for suspect in Kalihi m...

HPD searching for suspect in Kalihi murder

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Crimestoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder of a 32-year-old man in Kalihi Saturday. Police said Nicolo Lorenzo was found unconscious with multiple stab wounds at the intersection of Iwilei Road and North Nimitz Highway around 9:10 p.m. He was known to frequent the area, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
An Easy Legal Way To DUMP Trump 1 hr American_Infidel 9
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 1 hr American_Infidel 724
Register On Topix OR You Will Go Batty Screamin... (Sep '15) 3 hr District 1 77
All Hail YOUR new President Donald J Trump!! 4 hr Where is my love ... 23
Crazy liberals dress up as vaginas 6 hr American_Infidel 5
Har har har har (Apr '14) 8 hr Dimitri 4 138
Imua Rail?? (May '12) 18 hr Where is my love ... 564
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,216,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC