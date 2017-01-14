HPD investigating sexual assault of 21-year-old man
Honolulu police opened a sexual assault investigation after a 21-year-old man reported that someone sexually assaulted him while he was sleeping. The suspect brandished a weapon after entering the business at about 6:40 a.m. Friday and demanded property, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|9 min
|Leeward Outlier
|603
|Commenting on BLM ist Verbotten durch das Topix (Jul '16)
|16 min
|Leeward Outlier
|52
|Hawaii musician charged in ice bust (Mar '08)
|31 min
|District 1
|168
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|Eagle landed
|496
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|3,933
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|238
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|189
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC