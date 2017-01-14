HPD investigating sexual assault of 2...

HPD investigating sexual assault of 21-year-old man

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Honolulu police opened a sexual assault investigation after a 21-year-old man reported that someone sexually assaulted him while he was sleeping. The suspect brandished a weapon after entering the business at about 6:40 a.m. Friday and demanded property, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 9 min Leeward Outlier 603
Commenting on BLM ist Verbotten durch das Topix (Jul '16) 16 min Leeward Outlier 52
News Hawaii musician charged in ice bust (Mar '08) 31 min District 1 168
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 6 hr Eagle landed 496
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 6 hr Princess Hey 3,933
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 7 hr Princess Hey 238
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 7 hr Princess Hey 189
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,633 • Total comments across all topics: 277,911,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC