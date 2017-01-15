How Justin Thomas is dominating the S...

How Justin Thomas is dominating the Sony Open

Sunday Jan 15

Justin Thomas leads the Sony Open by seven strokes heading into Sunday's final round at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. He posted 5-under 65 Saturday.

