Hotels Send Mixed Signals for 2017
To the surprise of many, the US lodging industry closed out 2016 with operating metrics still at record setting levelsI3 4 however, its growth trajectory was notably lower when compared to years past. In general, occupancy levels have peaked and any short term RevPAR growth will be driven by increases to ADR.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Online.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|4 min
|Where is my love ...
|558
|All Hail YOUR new President Donald J Trump!!
|9 min
|Where is my love ...
|18
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|28 min
|Fancy Bear Clone
|499
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Joe Balls
|703
|Gangs in Hawaii (Oct '07)
|19 hr
|Where is my love ...
|801
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Eeeew
|285
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|212
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC