Hot Shots a " 1/25/17

Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association's Women in Lodging & Tourism Hawaii Chapter named Barbara Campbell, vice president of retail development and leasing for Outrigger Enterprises Inc., as Woman of the Year at the association's 2017 Na Po'e Pa'ahana Awards.
