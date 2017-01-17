Honolulu's inflation rate doubled in ...

Honolulu's inflation rate doubled in 2016

Federal statistics show Honolulu inflation doubled to 2 percent last year, but state economists say the inflation rate is still lower than Hawaii's historical average. Economist Eugene Tian said consumers' purchasing power remains strong despite the jump because of rising personal income and an inflation rate that's lower than the 2.2 percent average from 1995 to 2015.

