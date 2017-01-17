Honolulu's inflation rate doubled in 2016
Federal statistics show Honolulu inflation doubled to 2 percent last year, but state economists say the inflation rate is still lower than Hawaii's historical average. Economist Eugene Tian said consumers' purchasing power remains strong despite the jump because of rising personal income and an inflation rate that's lower than the 2.2 percent average from 1995 to 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|4 hr
|District 1
|204
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|4 hr
|District 1
|256
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|District 1
|3,947
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|District 1
|675
|All Hail YOUR new President Donald J Trump!!
|8 hr
|Merry Moosmas
|3
|Chuukese man gets life term for murder - Hawaii... (Jul '09)
|10 hr
|en io
|222
|tickets...tickets...who needs trumpe tickets?
|16 hr
|Monsieur deSade
|5
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC