Honolulu seeks to have rail project boost affordable housing

Honolulu City Council members are asking the state to allow the tax for Oahu's multibillion-dollar rail project to cover operating costs as well as affordable housing efforts. Councilors Joey Manahan and Ikaika Anderson introduced a bill Wednesday that calls for an indefinite extension of the 0.5 percent rail tax.

