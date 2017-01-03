Honolulu seeks to have rail project boost affordable housing
Honolulu City Council members are asking the state to allow the tax for Oahu's multibillion-dollar rail project to cover operating costs as well as affordable housing efforts. Councilors Joey Manahan and Ikaika Anderson introduced a bill Wednesday that calls for an indefinite extension of the 0.5 percent rail tax.
