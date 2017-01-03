Honolulu patient receives new kidney ...

Honolulu patient receives new kidney from Colorado donor

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

A nurse working in a Honolulu pediatrician's office has helped the mother of one of her young patients get a kidney transplant from a donor in Colorado. Cherish Matautia, 25, became the first trans-Pacific kidney transplant patient at Honolulu's Queen Medical Center last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 1 hr District 1 204
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 1 hr District 1 161
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 1 hr District 1 3,907
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 2 hr Leeward Outlier 537
Not My PRESIDENT 16 hr American_Infidel 80
The nightmare FINALLY ends 17 hr American_Infidel 2
Drain the Swamp in Hawaii 18 hr American_Infidel 6
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,883 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,476

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC