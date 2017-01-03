Honolulu patient receives new kidney from Colorado donor
A nurse working in a Honolulu pediatrician's office has helped the mother of one of her young patients get a kidney transplant from a donor in Colorado. Cherish Matautia, 25, became the first trans-Pacific kidney transplant patient at Honolulu's Queen Medical Center last month.
