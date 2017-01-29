Honolulu International airport protest, Jan. 29
There are 1 comment on the The Honolulu Advertiser story from Yesterday, titled Honolulu International airport protest, Jan. 29.
Gabriele Lahaela-Walter, 2.5, held a sign during a demonstration held at Honolulu International Airport to protest President Donald Trump's immigration ban. Her father is an immigrant.
“PRESIDENT TRUMP & VP PENCE”
Since: Mar 09
30,854
WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN
#2 Yesterday
Here stupid people....read this. You do know how to read, right??
http://ktla.com/2017/01/29/7-countries-target...
