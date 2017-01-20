Hawaii Republicans gather to watch Trump inauguration
There was a no-host breakfast at Big City Diner in the Ward Entertainment Center to view the Trump inauguration on TV. About 63 Hawaii Republicans attended the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|32 min
|Leeward Outlier
|677
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|205
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|257
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|3,948
|All Hail YOUR new President Donald J Trump!!
|13 hr
|Merry Moosmas
|3
|Chuukese man gets life term for murder - Hawaii... (Jul '09)
|14 hr
|en io
|222
|tickets...tickets...who needs trumpe tickets?
|21 hr
|Monsieur deSade
|5
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC