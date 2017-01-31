Hawaii bills aim to save best parts of Affordable Care Act
Sowena Achen held her nephew Makana Albert while his mother signed him up for insurance inside a church building on Monday in Honolulu. Faced with uncertainty about the federal health care law, Hawaii lawmakers are introducing bills to bring what they believe are the best parts of the Affordable Care Act into state law.
