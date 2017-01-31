Hawaii bills aim to save best parts o...

Hawaii bills aim to save best parts of Affordable Care Act

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Sowena Achen held her nephew Makana Albert while his mother signed him up for insurance inside a church building on Monday in Honolulu. Faced with uncertainty about the federal health care law, Hawaii lawmakers are introducing bills to bring what they believe are the best parts of the Affordable Care Act into state law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 22 min Princess Hey 226
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 23 min Princess Hey 277
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 31 min District 1 3,974
Hawaii's own Hanoi Jane? 1 hr District 1 12
Imua Rail?? (May '12) 1 hr District 1 584
BYE BYE Illegals aka Democrat voters... 5 hr You Are Fired 30
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 5 hr You Are Fired 788
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Honolulu County was issued at February 01 at 3:32PM HST

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,508 • Total comments across all topics: 278,473,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC