Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medical condition
A homeless at Kakaako Gateway Park in May 2016. Sen. Josh Green last week introduced a bill in the state Legislature to classify chronic homelessness as a medical condition and require insurance companies to cover treatment of the condition.
