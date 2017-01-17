Freeze-dried food and 1 bathroom: 6 simulate Mars in dome

In this photo provided by the University of Hawaii, scientists Joshua Ehrlich, from left, Laura Lark, Sam Payler, Brian Ramos, Jay Bevington and Ansley Barnard, pose for a photo before they enter a geodesic dome called Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation, or HI-SEAS located 8,200 feet above sea level on Mauna Loa on the island of Hawaii, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The four men and two women moved into their new simulated space home Thursday afternoon, as part of a human-behavior study that could help NASA as it draws up plans for sending astronauts on long missions to Mars.

