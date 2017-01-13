Free concert encourages residents to 'Get Involved'

Hawaii slack-key virtuoso Makana and rising star Taimane, known for her pyrotechnics on the ukulele, will join Kenneth Makuakane, Black Square, Jamarek, Men In Grey Suits, Hawai'iki and more island musicians, activists and community organizations in presenting a free concert, Power to the Positive: A Night of Unity, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Waikiki Shell.

