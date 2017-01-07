Former Honolulu police Chief Francis Keala dies at the age of 86
Keala, who was sworn in at the age of 39, was credited for fighting organized crime and used innovative tactics to combat other common crimes, such as a marijuana eradication program called "Operation Green Harvest," a school truancy program and an undercover sting enterprise known as "Operation Hukilau." A graduate of Saint Louis High School and the University of Hawaii, Keala was the first person with a college education promoted to the helm of the department.
