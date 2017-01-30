FLASHBACK: DEMOCRAT President Franklin D. Roosevelt Put Japanese...
With liberals across the United States going crazy because President Trump wants to temporarily halt immigration from Muslim countries that have strong ties to terrorism, a brief history lesson is needed to remind them exactly who the real racists are. Just before 8 a.m. on December 7, 1941, hundreds of Japanese fighter planes attacked the American naval base at Pearl Harbor near Honolulu, Hawaii.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii's own Hanoi Jane?
|2 min
|District 1
|6
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|28 min
|Trump march on
|767
|Look at all the stupid people protesting at Hon...
|7 hr
|Where is my love ...
|6
|BYE BYE Illegals aka Democrat voters...
|7 hr
|Where is my love ...
|15
|Street Level Rail
|7 hr
|Where is my love ...
|4
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|13 hr
|Smile for DA Drone
|501
|Honolulu International airport protest, Jan. 29
|18 hr
|American_Infidel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC