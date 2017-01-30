Firefighters respond to brush fire in Kalaeloa
Honolulu police closed Malakole Street from Kalaeloa Boulevard to Komohano Street due to a brush fire in Campbell Industrial Park this afternoon. Firefighters responded to the fire near the intersection of Opakapaka and Lauwiliwili streets at 11:51 a.m. Nine units with 22 firefighters are battling the blaze, said HFD spokesman Capt.
