Firefighters rescue Pearl City man, a...

Firefighters rescue Pearl City man, avoid wild boar

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Firefighters rescued a man in his 70s having difficulty breathing today at the bottom of a large hill off Aapi Place in Pearl City. Firefighters encountered a wild boar today while rescuing a man in his 70s suffering from a medical condition in Pearl City, a fire department spokesman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Honolulu International airport protest, Jan. 29 1 hr American_Infidel 1
BYE BYE Illegals aka Democrat voters... 1 hr American_Infidel 14
Look at all the stupid people protesting at Hon... 1 hr American_Infidel 1
Street Level Rail 2 hr Where is my love ... 2
Imua Rail?? (May '12) 2 hr Where is my love ... 581
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 5 hr Joe Balls 760
Hawaii's own Hanoi Jane? 10 hr District 1 5
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Honolulu County was issued at January 29 at 3:01PM HST

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,401 • Total comments across all topics: 278,382,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC