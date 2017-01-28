Firefighters rescue Pearl City man, avoid wild boar
Firefighters rescued a man in his 70s having difficulty breathing today at the bottom of a large hill off Aapi Place in Pearl City. Firefighters encountered a wild boar today while rescuing a man in his 70s suffering from a medical condition in Pearl City, a fire department spokesman said.
