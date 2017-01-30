Firefighter Billy will help Parkinson...

Firefighter Billy will help Parkinson's research by rowing the Indian Ocean

The team will set off from Western Australia and row 3,600 miles to Mauritius, making sure they don't collide with other vessels or whales along the way. In 2014 Mr Taylor, 44, a retained firefighter in Charlbury and a former pupil at Wallingford School, took part in the Great Pacific Race, rowing from Monterey Bay in California to Honolulu, Hawaii.

