FBI serves Honolulu Prosecutor's Office with search warrant
"FBI agents served a search warrant at the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney this morning," Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro said in a brief statement. "This office fully cooperated with the agents and provided information requested in the warrant."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|Boto 4
|56
|"We need to clean this up!!"
|1 hr
|Paradigm Shift ri...
|8
|Drain the Swamp in Hawaii
|1 hr
|Paradigm Shift ri...
|7
|Not My PRESIDENT
|1 hr
|Urolagnia
|96
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Urolagnia
|614
|Just when you thought they couldn't get any dum...
|2 hr
|American_Infidel
|1
|Some Newbie Hawaii legislators on ALL islands
|2 hr
|American_Infidel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC