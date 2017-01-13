FBI serves Honolulu Prosecutor's Offi...

FBI serves Honolulu Prosecutor's Office with search warrant

"FBI agents served a search warrant at the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney this morning," Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro said in a brief statement. "This office fully cooperated with the agents and provided information requested in the warrant."

