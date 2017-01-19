Barack Obama will be succeeded as president of the United States by Donald Trump, who long challenged the legitimacy of Obama's presidency by questioning whether Obama, the first African American president, was, in fact, born in America. Fact check: Eight years of trolling Obama Barack Obama will be succeeded as president of the United States by Donald Trump, who long challenged the legitimacy of Obama's presidency by questioning whether Obama, the first African American president, was, in fact, born in America.

