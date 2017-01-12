Ex-HPD cop sentenced to 10 years for sexually assaulting young girl
Former Honolulu police officer Jessie Laconsay was sentenced today in state court to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting an underage girl. The sentence was part of a plea deal he negotiated with the prosecutor in exchange for his no contest pleas.
