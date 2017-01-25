Enter the Star-Advertiser's 2017 Osca...

Enter the Star-Advertiser's 2017 Oscarama contest

Join the Hollywood drama over the 89th Academy Awards by guessing the winners in the top categories. You won't win a golden statuette, but you could bring home $200 cash from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, a $100 gift certificate for Sarento's at the Top of the Ilikai and four Consolidated Theatres movie passes; second prize is $100, a $100 gift certificate for Sarento's at the Top of the Ilikai and two movie passes; and third prize is $50 and four movie passes.

