Dog in Laie dies after being shot with BB gun
A dog died in Laie after being shot with a BB gun sometime between 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday night. A 49-year-old son saw, tracked down and detained a a 20-year-old stranger who allegedly tried to steal his father's vehicle in Chinatown early this morning, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|13 min
|Leeward Outlier
|687
|Gangs in Hawaii (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Oldfriend78
|797
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Jack
|3,950
|All Hail YOUR new President Donald J Trump!!
|4 hr
|District 1
|9
|Volvo of Honolulu gets state's OK to sell cars ...
|4 hr
|Joe Balls
|1
|NEW Ala Moana FOOD COURT (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|Merry Moosmas
|13
|Chuukese man gets life term for murder - Hawaii... (Jul '09)
|5 hr
|Joe Balls
|223
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC