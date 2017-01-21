Dog in Laie dies after being shot wit...

Dog in Laie dies after being shot with BB gun

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A dog died in Laie after being shot with a BB gun sometime between 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday night. A 49-year-old son saw, tracked down and detained a a 20-year-old stranger who allegedly tried to steal his father's vehicle in Chinatown early this morning, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 13 min Leeward Outlier 687
Gangs in Hawaii (Oct '07) 1 hr Oldfriend78 797
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 1 hr Jack 3,950
All Hail YOUR new President Donald J Trump!! 4 hr District 1 9
News Volvo of Honolulu gets state's OK to sell cars ... 4 hr Joe Balls 1
NEW Ala Moana FOOD COURT (Nov '14) 4 hr Merry Moosmas 13
News Chuukese man gets life term for murder - Hawaii... (Jul '09) 5 hr Joe Balls 223
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Honolulu County was issued at January 21 at 3:32PM HST

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,314 • Total comments across all topics: 278,124,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC