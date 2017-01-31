Discover Honolulu's New Neighborhood ...

Discover Honolulu's New Neighborhood Classic

10 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Senia , in Honolulu, Hawaii, is what happens when pedigreed chefs open a restaurant with the singular goal of making people happy. In this episode of Cooking in America , Eater - along with host and Hawaii native son Sheldon Simeon - stopped by to see what makes it just so special .

