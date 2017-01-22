Cracked trees close Wilson and Pali tunnels
Police have shut down the Honolulu-bound lanes of Likelike Highway at the Wilson Tunnel because of cracked trees, posing a safety hazard to motorists. Police said the Honolulu-bound lanes on the H-3 freeway are also closed for cleaning.
