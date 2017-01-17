COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will never fade
There are 16 comments on the TheMonitor.com story from Sunday, titled COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will never fade. In it, TheMonitor.com reports that:
President Barack Obama accompanied by first lady Michelle Obama and his daughters Malia and Sasha, waves from Air Force One, upon their arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. The President and his family are returning from Hawaii after vacation.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
|
“PRESIDENT TRUMP & VP PENCE”
Since: Mar 09
30,817
WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN
|
#1 Monday
Yeah an image of stupidity, laziness, incompetence, corruption, hate, division
Good riddance!!
4 more days and the NIGHTMARE ENDS!!
|
#2 Monday
You are being a BIT hard on BOBO. As Black Muslims go, he was a relative moderate. He didn't use words like Honky in public, even if you saw his jaw clenched when talking about whites killing Black attackers like Trayvon Martin and Mike Brown, while having no discernible emotional reaction to murders of whites by black or Muslim attackers. Problem was: When he ran for office, he described himself as a mixed race Christian. Some of us actually had Hoped that he might try to be an honest broker between the races, helping to explain each to the other. Boy were we disappointed!
|
United States
|
#3 Yesterday
(MOONCHILD)----stop it.in case you have forgotten the republicans henderd everything he tryed to do, don't forget the statement WE ARE GOING TO MAKE HIM A 1 TERM PRESIDENT. OH BYE THE WAY WHAT HAVE YOU DONE LATELY.
|
#4 Yesterday
The Obamas have guaranteed there will never be another Black President in the United States. Obama and his wife have set race relations back too far to quantify. He and she are guilty of fomenting cop murders domestically and the imposition of genocidal starvation in Yemen to the reality of 2.2 Million people starving as we read and speak. Obama is guilty of Crimes Against Humanity. What is the Marxist Democrat Party response? They debate putting a terrorist supporting Muslim as the head of their Party.
|
#6 Yesterday
Barack Obama performed admirably in spite of the racist diatribes hurled at him on a daily basis by white republican malcontents.
|
#7 23 hrs ago
Splat.
|
“PRESIDENT TRUMP & VP PENCE”
Since: Mar 09
30,817
WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN
|
#8 14 hrs ago
Sheeple, President Trump is going to be the greatest President you've ever seen no one will ever vote Democrat again.
Bye, Democrat party....your days of trying to destroy the country is OVER.
|
#9 11 hrs ago
Notice Obama pronounces Muslim: Mooslim, the proper pronounciation.
At the same time pronouncing Marine Corps: Marine Corpse, not the correct pronounciation.
We will never see Obama's Columbia transcripts because he flunked everything.
He then went on to flunk as President of the USA.
BUT on the bright side, he improved his golf game.
Trump will shred the entire Obama legacy in short order. Obama will end up rated lower than Jimmy Carter, the carpenter who still uses a tap tap hammer because he can't handle an air gun.
Keith Ellison WILL be the best darn DNC head the Conservatives could ever hope for.
HAHAHHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHH AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHHHAAA AHAHAHAHAHAHA
|
“PRESIDENT TRUMP & VP PENCE”
Since: Mar 09
30,817
WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN
|
#10 10 hrs ago
JUST THREE MORE DAYS AND SATAN LEAVES THE WH!!
OH YEAH........
|
#11 10 hrs ago
Leaving afro sheen stains on chair/sofa cushions, hardly a positive thing to leave. They just need to LEAVE.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
73,582
Location hidden
|
#12 10 hrs ago
I thought American Infidel was dumb as one can be, then I read your post.
|
“PRESIDENT TRUMP & VP PENCE”
Since: Mar 09
30,817
WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN
|
#13 8 hrs ago
3 days & you're disinfecting the WH.
Got gloves?
hahahahaha
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
73,582
Location hidden
|
#14 8 hrs ago
Got knuckle pads? Go for a walk.
|
#15 7 hrs ago
Trump will have it steam cleaned before sitting on it.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
73,582
Location hidden
|
#16 7 hrs ago
He'd better make sure his combover doesn't fly into the vacuum cleaner.
|
#18 13 min ago
whats up people 21 fem here up for some fun..if you think you're man enough hit me up on K iK my id is grlpower.x631
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drain the Swamp in Hawaii
|17 min
|Joe Balls
|12
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Joe Balls
|629
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|249
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|199
|Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16)
|6 hr
|Boto man 4
|24
|At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution f...
|7 hr
|Card Carrying Zio...
|71
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|3,942
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC