Closed-door talks begin for Honolulu police chief retirement
The Honolulu Police Commission was meeting behind closed doors Wednesday to discuss a retirement deal that Chief Louis Kealoha could get to walk away from the department while he's the target of a federal investigation involving allegations of civil rights abuses and corruption. Earlier this month, Commission Chairman Max Sword announced that Kealoha agreed to retire after being on paid leave since receiving an FBI target letter last month.
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|18 min
|JimBob Walton
|651
|At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution f...
|3 hr
|hmmm
|78
|COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev...
|7 hr
|Lipz8905
|24
|tickets...tickets...who needs trumpe tickets?
|12 hr
|District 1
|3
|Drain the Swamp in Hawaii
|12 hr
|Joe Balls
|18
|Ooof da Goof (Sep '12)
|17 hr
|Rumplestilskin
|299
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|19 hr
|Da Bears Many
|498
