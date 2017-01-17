Closed-door talks begin for Honolulu ...

Closed-door talks begin for Honolulu police chief retirement

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

The Honolulu Police Commission was meeting behind closed doors Wednesday to discuss a retirement deal that Chief Louis Kealoha could get to walk away from the department while he's the target of a federal investigation involving allegations of civil rights abuses and corruption. Earlier this month, Commission Chairman Max Sword announced that Kealoha agreed to retire after being on paid leave since receiving an FBI target letter last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 18 min JimBob Walton 651
News At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution f... 3 hr hmmm 78
News COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev... 7 hr Lipz8905 24
tickets...tickets...who needs trumpe tickets? 12 hr District 1 3
Drain the Swamp in Hawaii 12 hr Joe Balls 18
Ooof da Goof (Sep '12) 17 hr Rumplestilskin 299
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 19 hr Da Bears Many 498
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Honolulu County was issued at January 18 at 3:41PM HST

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,049,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC