Church meets state in annual prayer service

Christmas is not the only ancient religious ritual observed in Honolulu. A yearly tradition observed here and in many states as legislatures open - as ours did Wednesday - is the "Red Mass," which was held the day prior at Our Lady of Peace Cathedral.

