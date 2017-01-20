Church meets state in annual prayer service
Christmas is not the only ancient religious ritual observed in Honolulu. A yearly tradition observed here and in many states as legislatures open - as ours did Wednesday - is the "Red Mass," which was held the day prior at Our Lady of Peace Cathedral.
