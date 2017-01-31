Black, Hispanic parents may be less likely to enroll kids in medical trials

White parents may be more likely than African American or Hispanic parents to allow their children to participate in a medical trial, a recent U.S. study suggests. The difference appears to stem in part from "family circumstances," such as an inability to get time off from work to be with the child at the hospital, that more often affect non-white parents, according to findings presented January 22 at the Society of Critical Care's annual conference in Honolulu, Hawaii.

