Black, Hispanic parents may be less l...

Black, Hispanic parents may be less likely to enroll kids in medical trials

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

White parents may be more likely than African American or Hispanic parents to allow their children to participate in a medical trial, a recent U.S. study suggests. The difference appears to stem in part from "family circumstances," such as an inability to get time off from work to be with the child at the hospital, that more often affect non-white parents, according to findings presented January 22 at the Society of Critical Care's annual conference in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Har har har har (Apr '14) 5 min Peachy 140
Hawaii's own Hanoi Jane? 22 min lee 9
BYE BYE Illegals aka Democrat voters... 24 min District 1 25
Don't watch fake news KITV 51 min Joe Balls 5
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 1 hr American_Infidel 784
Hawaii Sucks (Sep '07) 3 hr You Are Fired 1,251
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 7 hr IZOD 287
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Honolulu County was issued at January 31 at 9:26PM HST

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,447,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC