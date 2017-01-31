Black, Hispanic parents may be less likely to enroll kids in medical trials
White parents may be more likely than African American or Hispanic parents to allow their children to participate in a medical trial, a recent U.S. study suggests. The difference appears to stem in part from "family circumstances," such as an inability to get time off from work to be with the child at the hospital, that more often affect non-white parents, according to findings presented January 22 at the Society of Critical Care's annual conference in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Har har har har (Apr '14)
|5 min
|Peachy
|140
|Hawaii's own Hanoi Jane?
|22 min
|lee
|9
|BYE BYE Illegals aka Democrat voters...
|24 min
|District 1
|25
|Don't watch fake news KITV
|51 min
|Joe Balls
|5
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|American_Infidel
|784
|Hawaii Sucks (Sep '07)
|3 hr
|You Are Fired
|1,251
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|IZOD
|287
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC