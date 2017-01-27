Bill would ban cellphone use while cr...

Bill would ban cellphone use while crossing streets

Friday

No more walking and talking? Honolulu City council member Brandon Elefante has introduced a bill that would make it illegal to use your cell phone while crossing the street, or highway. "I think it's to promote safety and it makes a lot of sense..

