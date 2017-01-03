Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Rec...

Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Receipt of Distributions

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: World News Report

Barnwell has a non-controlling interest in these Kukio land development partnerships. Mr. Alexander C. Kinzler, Chief Executive Officer and President commented, "This distribution will further improve our cash position and liquidity and we anticipate recognition of additional equity in income in our quarter ended December 31, 2016 as a result of this recent sale transaction."

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 24 min _FLATLINE-------- 210
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 27 min _FLATLINE-------- 165
Not My PRESIDENT 1 hr District 1 81
Commenting on BLM ist Verbotten durch das Topix 6 hr Obama could have WON 38
What is wrong with Micronesian people? (May '08) 6 hr life 226
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 14 hr Obama could have WON 557
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) Wed Princess Hey 3,915
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,547 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,700

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC