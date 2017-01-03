Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Receipt of Distributions
Barnwell has a non-controlling interest in these Kukio land development partnerships. Mr. Alexander C. Kinzler, Chief Executive Officer and President commented, "This distribution will further improve our cash position and liquidity and we anticipate recognition of additional equity in income in our quarter ended December 31, 2016 as a result of this recent sale transaction."
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|24 min
|_FLATLINE--------
|210
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|27 min
|_FLATLINE--------
|165
|Not My PRESIDENT
|1 hr
|District 1
|81
|Commenting on BLM ist Verbotten durch das Topix
|6 hr
|Obama could have WON
|38
|What is wrong with Micronesian people? (May '08)
|6 hr
|life
|226
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|14 hr
|Obama could have WON
|557
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|Wed
|Princess Hey
|3,915
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC