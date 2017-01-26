Arm injury keeps Kim from meeting with lawmakers
Mayor Harry Kim injured his arm and missed an important hearing in Honolulu on Monday, sparking renewed concerns about his health. But Kim, 78, is fine, his wife and colleagues said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember
|19 min
|Buttercup
|1
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|49 min
|Tigger
|58
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Leeward Outlier
|740
|Not My PRESIDENT
|12 hr
|American_Infidel
|103
|BYE BYE Illegals aka Democrat voters...
|12 hr
|American_Infidel
|6
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|12 hr
|Joe Balls
|575
|Har har har har (Apr '14)
|15 hr
|Bwa ha ha ha
|139
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC