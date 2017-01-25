All eastbound highway lanes in Kahala...

All eastbound highway lanes in Kahala reopen

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Eastbound traffic along Kalanianaole Highway was heavy and slow-going late into Monday evening in east Honolulu. All eastbound lanes at Kalanianaole Highway where it meets the H-1 freeway are now open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 32 min Joe Balls 730
Hawaii Sucks (Sep '07) 39 min Go Blue Forever 1,240
Imua Rail?? (May '12) 40 min Joe Balls 572
Not My PRESIDENT 2 hr Benny 99
BYE BYE Illegals aka Democrat voters... 4 hr Where is my love ... 3
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 11 hr Princess Hey 218
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 11 hr Princess Hey 269
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC