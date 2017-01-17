Alipay expands North American presence

Alipay expands North American presence

Through a partnership with leading luxury travel retailer DFS Group, Alipay's in-store mobile payment service will be available in DFS' Honolulu International Airport store, and its downtown T Galleria by DFS, Hawaii store in advance of the Chinese New Year. DFS Group launched Alipay in its airport stores in SFO, LAX, and JFK in 2016.

