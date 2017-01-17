Alipay expands North American presence

Through a partnership with leading luxury travel retailer DFS Group, Alipay's in-store mobile payment service will be available in DFS' Honolulu International Airport store, and its downtown T Galleria by DFS, Hawaii store in advance of the Chinese New Year. DFS Group launched Alipay in its airport stores in SFO, LAX, and JFK in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.