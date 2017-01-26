About Town: 1-28-17
The Department of Human Services is accepting applications for its Preschool Open Doors program until March 31. The applications will be considered for preschool participation from July 1 to June 30, 2018. This program provides childcare subsidies to eligible low- and moderate-income families to pay preschool tuition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BYE BYE Illegals aka Democrat voters...
|4 hr
|American_Infidel
|11
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|Joe Balls
|747
|Hawaii Sucks (Sep '07)
|7 hr
|Joe Balls
|1,242
|Regime looking for more ways to fund their rip ...
|8 hr
|American_Infidel
|1
|Only in Hawaii
|8 hr
|Where is my love ...
|1
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|9 hr
|Where is my love ...
|576
|Why do Filipinos consider themselves as Pacific... (Oct '08)
|10 hr
|lfhlzdhglzd
|504
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC