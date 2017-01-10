65th Cherry Blossom Festival Queen co...

65th Cherry Blossom Festival Queen contestants announced

The contestants for the 65th Cherry Blossom Festival Queen pageant are, back row from left: Lauren Umamoto, Marcie Kamei, Kelli-Ann Wong, Lori Kim, Nicole Nakamoto, Kaelyn Okuhata; middle row, from left: Carly Ishihara, Kristie Maeshiro-Takiguchi, Kelly Ann Takiguchi, Michelle Ota; and front row, from left: Roxanne Takaesu, Ruth Taketa, Jennifer Ezaki, Jolyne Kurihara and Heather Omori.

