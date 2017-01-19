400 sign up to help in homeless count
An Institute for Human Services outreach specialist fills out a survey for a homeless man he encountered during the Point in Time count at Aala Park in Chinatown in January 2016. About 400 volunteers have signed up to count Oahu's homeless population next week, and the organizer of the annual homeless census said she believes that's enough people to get a good picture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|44 min
|Leeward Outlier
|660
|NEW Ala Moana FOOD COURT (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Merry Moosmas
|12
|Obama: The Ocean President
|4 hr
|Joe Balls
|2
|COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev...
|5 hr
|Merry Moosmas
|26
|At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution f...
|16 hr
|hmmm
|77
|tickets...tickets...who needs trumpe tickets?
|Wed
|District 1
|3
|Drain the Swamp in Hawaii
|Wed
|Joe Balls
|18
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC