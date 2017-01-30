3 stand-up paddlers rescued off Kahala

3 stand-up paddlers rescued off Kahala

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Honolulu firefighters rescued three stand-up paddlers who ran into trouble in waters off the Kahala Hotel over the weekend. At approximately 10:25 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to male paddlers in distress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Look at all the stupid people protesting at Hon... 36 min Where is my love ... 6
BYE BYE Illegals aka Democrat voters... 1 hr Where is my love ... 15
Street Level Rail 1 hr Where is my love ... 4
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 3 hr Arbeit Macht Frei 762
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 7 hr Smile for DA Drone 501
News Honolulu International airport protest, Jan. 29 11 hr American_Infidel 1
Imua Rail?? (May '12) 13 hr Where is my love ... 581
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Honolulu County was issued at January 30 at 9:15AM HST

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,395,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC