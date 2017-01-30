3 stand-up paddlers rescued off Kahala
Honolulu firefighters rescued three stand-up paddlers who ran into trouble in waters off the Kahala Hotel over the weekend. At approximately 10:25 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to male paddlers in distress.
Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
