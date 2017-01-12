12 high school paddlers rescued after canoe takes on water
In this Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 photo, Kalani High School Paddling Team members arrive safely at Moanalua Bay in Hawaii-Kai, Hawaii, after their double-hull canoe began taking on water. All students returned to shore safely and no injuries were reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev...
|12 min
|Drip403
|16
|Drain the Swamp in Hawaii
|16 min
|Joe Balls
|12
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Joe Balls
|629
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|249
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|199
|Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16)
|6 hr
|Boto man 4
|24
|At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution f...
|7 hr
|Card Carrying Zio...
|71
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC